Iganga chief magistrate’s vehicle knocks dead elderly woman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Iganga Chief Magistrate’s official vehicle has knocked an elderly woman in Kapchorwa district.

The deceased has been identified as 98-year-old Alima Yapkorya 98, a resident of Kasabel village Kasabel sub county.

The Sipi region police spokesperson, Fredmark Chesang, says Yapkorya was knocked dead by the speeding pickup registration number UG 0809J on Sunday evening while crossing the road.

He however says the driver whose identity hasn’t been established was in the vehicle alone at the time of the accident.

According to Chesang, the driver proceeded after the accident and parked the vehicle at Mbale central police station.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika confirms the vehicle is in the custody of Mbale police pending inspection by the Inspector of vehicles as they also conclude their inquiries and send back the file to Kapchorwa police station where the accident occurred.

The deceased’s body is lying at Kapchorwa hospital pending postmortem.

URN