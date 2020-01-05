ICPAU supports 10 students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has awarded scholarships to 10 students, six of whom are female and four are male.This is to enable them pursue the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA-U) qualification.

The beneficiaries are fresh university graduates drawn from both public and private universities.

The beneficiaries obtained either a 1st Class or 2nd Upper degrees. Derick Nkajja (CPA), the CEO for ICPAU said the institute is committed to nurturing talent among young people.

“The beneficiaries have distinguished themselves as talented individuals,” Nkajja said, “Ultimately they should be able to qualify as accountants within the next two year or so,” he said last month at Imperial Royale Hotel.