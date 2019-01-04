ICPAU releases November 2018 examinations

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Institute of Certified Accountants of Uganda has Thursday (Jan.03) released examinations for the December diet in Kampala which were administered between November 26-30 at examination centres of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Nkozi.

The results released by ICPAU’s President Frederick Kibeddi (CPA), the Chairperson of the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) Keto Kayemba (CPA) alongside other council members included those of Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Certified Public Accountants (CPA), and Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) courses.

Officials said that 6,202 candidates attempted the examinations compared to 6, 139 candidates who sat for the June, 2018 examinations.

For the ATD exams, a total of 247 candidates sat for the December 2018 exams compared to 271 who sat in June 2018. The average pass rate was 49.4% compared to 44.4% in June 2018.

For the Certified Tax Advisor (CTA), 102 candidates sat for the December 2018 exams compared to 101 who sat in June 2018.

The average pass rate was 53.3% compared to 42.6% in June 2018.

For Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA), according to the press release, 5, 853 candidates sat for the exams in December compared to 5, 766 in June 2018. The average pass rate was 39.7% compared to 34.1% in June 2018. It added that 163 candidates completed the CPA-U course compared to 127 in June 2018.

Kibeddi said they are proud of their products (the students) that they put out to the market.

“Those that failed should not give up,” he said, “There is always a second, third and fourth time….trying is endless.”

Uganda currently has a total of about 3,516 qualified accountants and slightly above 2000 are active, according to ICPA-U officals.