ICPAU releases May 2025 exam results amid mixed performance trends

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has officially released the results of the May 2025 examination diet, with more than 6,600 candidates sitting for various accounting qualifications across the country.

The announcement was made today at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz, Naguru, presided over by ICPAU President, CPA Josephine Okui Ossiya, and the Chairperson of the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), CPA Laura Aseru Orobia.

Ossiya congratulated the candidates for their resilience and commitment, while also acknowledging the bittersweet nature of the event as it marks her final examination release before handing over to new leadership later this month. She lauded the Council, examination teams, and all stakeholders for their dedication in maintaining the integrity and high standards of the profession.

A total of 6,628 candidates sat for the examinations in May, a slight decrease of 2.46% from December 2024. The CPA course attracted 6,428 candidates, while 122 candidates sat for the Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) exams, and 78 attempted the Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD).

The CPA course recorded an average pass rate of 36.9%, a marginal improvement from December’s 35.6%. Level I saw the strongest performance with a 48.7% pass rate, while Level II, III, and IV registered 31.3%, 29.5%, and 43.9% respectively. Female candidates constituted 57% of all CPA scripts, continuing the trend of strong female participation. Among the CPA finalists, 99 students completed the course, bringing the cumulative number of graduates to 5,341.

For the CTA program, candidates performed notably well with an average pass rate of 57.1%, up from 48.5% in December 2024. The standout improvement was in the Tax Compliance & Ethics paper, which soared from a 16.7% pass rate to 75.9%. Six students successfully completed the CTA program, increasing the cumulative number of graduates to 106.

Meanwhile, the ATD course registered a dip in performance with an average pass rate of 41.2%, down from 51% in December. The best performing papers included Business Communication and Business Mathematics & Statistics, both achieving 100% pass rates. However, the Principles of Cost & Management Accounting paper saw a sharp decline to 17.2% from 40%. Ten students completed the ATD program, pushing the total number of graduates to 1,882.

Highlighting the importance of student engagement, PAEB Chairperson Orobia emphasized the Board's ongoing initiatives such as virtual student engagements and pre-exam briefing sessions.

Despite these efforts, only 44% of registered candidates attended the engagements, a figure the Board hopes to improve.

During the ceremony, Ossiya also announced key upcoming events including the 13th CPA Economic Forum scheduled for July 9-11, 2025, at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe, under the theme “Sustainable Economic Growth: Transforming Today, Thriving Tomorrow.”

Additionally, the 2025 Accountancy Service Awards are set for October 3, while the 15th Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards will spotlight sustainability practices in uncertain global times.

Both ICPAU leaders extended their appreciation to examiners, invigilators, markers, and service providers who ensured the examinations’ successful administration. Candidates who have completed their studies were urged to proceed with Practical Experience Training (PET) and full membership registration to attain full CPA status.

“Completing the course is not the end; it’s the beginning of your journey as a member of the profession,” Orobia said.