ICEA LION, KCB Bank and My Tree Initiative partner for school greening drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s forest cover continues to diminish significantly driven by population growth, rising demand for fuel, and agricultural expansion. The consequences are dire, from climate change impacts such as global warming and biodiversity loss to disrupted water cycles and food insecurity. A report by Global Forest Watch, suggests that Uganda lost 1.16 million hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2024, representing 15% of its 2000 tree cover.

In response to this challenge, ICEA LION, is steadfast in its mission to plant 2,400 trees across select Ugandan schools by the end of the year. So far, 60 trees have been planted at St Mark’s College Namagoma, 100 trees at City High School, and 400 trees at Mother Kevin Primary School.

ICEA LION partnered with KCB Bank and My Tree Initiative a youth-founded non-profit dedicated to climate action and building greener communities, for a tree planting activity held at Padre Pio Nursery and Primary School and Exodus College School in Wakiso, where a total of 1,005 trees were planted across both schools. The day also included sessions on financial literacy and environmental stewardship to empower students with knowledge for both personal growth and sustainable living.

Speaking during the engagement, Daniel Kairu, Head of Business Development and Marketing at ICEA LION General Insurance, noted,

“Today we plant trees with you, not just to give us clean air and a greener future, but also to remind you that, just like trees, your savings can grow when you nurture them. Together with our partners, we want to see both your environment and your dreams flourish.”

Bagaine Musoke, Head of Retail at KCB Bank, emphasized tree planting as a symbol of longterm community investment,

“At KCB Bank, everything we do is about investing in our communities whether through green energy, tree planting, or other initiatives that add value. Because when we nurture the environment, we nurture the future of our customers too.”

Each student also had the opportunity to plant and name a tree leaving behind a personal symbol of commitment to a greener future and establishing themselves as ambassadors of their environment. The activity underscores ICEA LION’s commitment to create lasting impact by protecting the environment while enriching the lives of communities across Uganda.