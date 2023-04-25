IBAU partners with Nakasero Blood Bank to hold a blood donation drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) in partnership with Nakasero Blood Bank has organized a two-day blood donation drive at New Taxi Park.

Speaking during the opening of the inaugural blood donation drive aimed at New Taxi Park today, Christopher Bakesiga Mugisha, IBAU Business Manager noted that this is one way of giving back to the public.

“We are excited that we are holding the first ever blood donation drive in Kampala. As IBAU, this is our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We are aware that blood shortage is common in most hospitals, so we are doing my best to change this,” he said.

The two-day event is taking place in downtown Kampala and is targeting drivers, travelers and the entire business community.

IBAU is working with partners such as Saalam and UAP Old Mutual who are platinum sponsors for the forth coming 5th IBAU Annual Conference due next month. We are also working with Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) as our strategic partners.” Christopher added.

The event has been identified as a platform for IBAU to realign its brand and also create awareness about the need for insurance amongst the members of the public.

Unlike other blood drives held by several organizations before, this one is unique with each donor entitled to a card which they can always present at designated health facilities in case they need blood.

“With this card, a donor or a member of their family can freely walk into these chosen facilities, present the card and get blood free of charge. We believe this will encourage more people to donate since most times those in need cannot afford blood.”

Rubaziru Duncan a Blood Donor Reporter at Nakasero Blood Bank noted that the drive is timely given that the major blood donors the students are currently in for examinations and will be returning for holidays which makes it hard to get more blood to save lives.

He commended IBAU and partners for organizing what he called a successful drive.