I legally acquired Njeru stock farm land -Otafire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Gen. Kahinda Otafire has said that he legally acquired 50 acres of Njeru stock farm land.

Otafire told Parliament on Thursday that he did not grab government land, but bought it from an individual.

The 1,099-acre farm located at Bukaya west village, in Njeru municipality, is one of the government farms managed under the National animal genetic resources centre and data bank. It hosts a demonstration farm, a breeding centre and a research centre, among other facilities. However, more than 504 acres, have been illegally acquired by individuals.

Otafire who tabled the documents said that he wants the government to leave the land that he had rightfully acquired. Among documents tabled are; copy of certificate of title, sale agreement copy, a judgement of the Buganda Lukiiko on the land dispute, copies of letters of administration among others.

According to Otafire, government does not have any title of the land. He explained that the land belonged to the late Kato Fredrick and Christopher Lule who sold him the land.

The deceased were the administrators of the estates of the late Enoka Sebowa and Gustar Seruwo who were the first proprietor of the land.

MPs however accused Otafire of using his office to grab the land. Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP says Otafiire has often been involved in illegal acquisition of government land.

Lilly Adong, the Nwoya Woman MP, who was a member of the agriculture committee, says it is true the land belonged to a private individual and was being rented by Njeru stock farm. She, however, says that when the lease of the Government was soon expiring, Otafire acquired the land.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga says she will go through the documents tabled by Otafire and make a ruling on Tuesday.

Recently, the commission of inquiry into land matters recently heard that Gen Otafire owns 50 acres of the land while former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma owns 43 acres.

It was also alleged that Otafire sent a group of armed men to destroy the government facilities and take possession of the land.

The men, led by Wilberforce Muhangi, an official from a construction firm; Global International Alliance, are said to have vandalized all equipment and structures on the site and fenced it off with iron sheets, allegedly on the orders of General Otafire.

A 2014 investigation by the Inspector General of Government indicates that Njeru town council got a lease on the land in 1967 and in 1969, sub-leased 306 acres to the Ministry of Agriculture for Njeru stock farm.

******

URN