HUNGER CRISIS: Uganda among worst hit countries in 2024

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has revealed that an estimated 673 million people faced hunger globally in 2024, with Uganda listed among the most affected countries. The findings are contained in the 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, launched on Monday during the Second UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The report shows that between 638 and 720 million people—or 7.8% to 8.8% of the global population—experienced hunger in 2024. Despite the alarming figures, this reflects a modest improvement compared to previous years: 695 million in 2022 and 688 million in 2023. “Hunger numbers have decreased by 15 million compared to 2023, and by 22 million compared to 2022,” the report states.

However, the FAO warns that while global figures show slight progress, Africa continues to lag behind, with the continent now accounting for 60% of the world’s chronically undernourished population. In 2024, more than 20% of Africans were food insecure, with Sub-Saharan Africa shouldering the largest burden. In Uganda, the hunger crisis has been exacerbated by climate change, rising food prices, and regional insecurity. Despite over 70% of Ugandans depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the sector remains vulnerable, especially for smallholder farmers, poor urban dwellers, and rural communities.

The report highlights the growing inaccessibility of nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and animal proteins. These remain unaffordable for many low-income households, who are forced to rely on cheaper, ultra-processed foods and starchy staples. Globally, 72% of people in low-income countries are unable to afford a healthy diet. In Uganda, undernutrition remains a serious public health concern, especially in rural districts. While exclusive breastfeeding rates have improved thanks to awareness campaigns, child wasting and anaemia among women continue to persist. The report also notes that national nutrition strategies in Uganda are often underfunded and inconsistently implemented across regions.

Additionally, the report raises concerns about growing gender disparities in food access. In every region worldwide, women are more likely than men to suffer from moderate or severe food insecurity. After narrowing in the previous two years, the gender gap widened again in 2024.

The FAO also points to food price inflation as a key driver of food insecurity, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era. “Between 2020 and 2023, food prices surged due to pandemic-era stimulus spending, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine,” the report explains. Low-income countries, especially in Africa, were hardest hit, with some experiencing price increases of over 25%, reversing gains made during the early pandemic recovery period.

