Hungarian PM Orban admits defeat in parliamentary elections

BUDAPEST | Xinhua | Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, as partial results showed the opposition Tisza party securing a majority.

Peter Magyar, leader of Tisza, said on social media that Orban had called to congratulate him on the party’s victory.

With 81.49 percent of the votes counted by the National Election Office, Tisza secured 53.53 percent of the vote, projecting to win 137 seats. Orban’s ruling coalition of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) received 37.84 percent and is projected to win 55 seats.

About 7.52 million Hungarians cast their ballots, out of around 8.1 million eligible voters, marking a record-high turnout of approximately 77.8 percent.

Under Hungary’s electoral law, parliamentary elections are held every four years. Hungary’s parliament has 199 seats, including 106 elected directly in single-member constituencies and 93 allocated among parties that enter parliament. ■