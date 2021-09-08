Hundreds turned away from LDU recruitment in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of youths who turned up for interviews for the recruitment of Local Defense Unit personnel at Bugema army barracks in Mbale city on Tuesday were turned away.

The two day exercise targets to recruit 283 Local Defense Unit personnel from five districts of Mbale, Bulambuli, Kween, Kapchorwa and Bukwo.

Many of those turned away were not on the shortlist while others lacked valid academic documents or National Identity cards.

Brig. Gen. Eriazile Sake Okolong, the team leader of the recruitment exercise said that they received an overwhelming number of applicants.

He explained that the exercise started with the applicants submitting their application at the districts, which documents were sent to Kampala for scrutiny.

He explained that only short-listed candidates were expected to show up at the barracks for interviews with their papers.

Okolong cautioned the applicants to be on the lookout for conmen, saying the exercise is free.

Some of the applicants who were turned away said the recruitment exercise wasn’t free and fair.

Jack Kuloba who travelled from Bulambuli district said that he submitted his application and academic documents to the district and wondered how he missed on the shortlist.

He explained that he wanted to join the forces such that he returns home to Bunambutye sub-county and protect their cattle from rustlers who killed his parents in one of the raids.

Ben Oyu who travelled from Katakwi said that he is a senior six graduate and decided to join the forces because his father can no longer pay his tuition.

Daniel Wanchope, a resident of Mbale wants the government to prioritize job creation for the youths to prevent them from being so desperate to join the forces, which has limited slots.

Michael Elume who had escorted his two sons said his children were rejected without any explanation. He said that his children sat senior six and passed well.

Over 1,800 applicants are expected to be recruited in LDU from the 3rd division, which covers Bukedi, Bugisu, Teso, Sebei and Karamoja sub-regions.

