Human right chair Wangadya blames slow handling of complaints on funding and overload

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Mariam Wangadya, has blamed the slow pace in handling complaints on limited funding, delays in constituting the commission, and an overload of civil matters that belong in civil courts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing UHRC tribunal sitting in Jinja City, Wangadya said most complaints lack clear guidance on which government entities should handle them, leading many complainants to present the same issues before the commission.

This, she explained, results in “nonredeemable time lost in perusing through complainants’ files coupled with back and forth examination of the witness statements at different levels.” Wangadya revealed that the commission has launched a nationwide initiative holding tribunal sittings at regional offices to dispose largely of older cases, some dating back over 10 years.

She added that the sessions also target cases that have failed to prove merit or show possible progress. Despite persistent funding gaps, Wangadya said the commission plans to hold at least three tribunal sessions monthly with a minimal operational budget enhancement.

A functional UHRC tribunal requires the chairperson and at least three members. Citing the example of the late UHRC Chairperson Meddie Kagwa, whose successor was appointed after more than two years, Wangadya noted that no sessions were held during that period, worsening the case backlog.

Wangadya also attributed the backlog to the large volume of work, with many members of the public filing complaints with UHRC even when those cases fall under the jurisdiction of the police or courts.

She revealed plans to intensify civic education through mainstream and social media to sensitize the public about the types of cases UHRC can handle, aiming to reduce unnecessary filings. Wangadya said UHRC field officers have been retooled to skillfully record statements only from victims whose complaints fall under the commission’s constitutional mandate.

Civil society members in Jinja City have welcomed the tribunal sittings, describing them as long overdue. Faith Namansa of the Jinja City NGO Forum said these sessions bring hope for justice after years of waiting. Namansa added that the sittings encourage more victims of torture to come forward and file complaints at the UHRC with the hopes of fair handling over time.

URN