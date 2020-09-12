Saturday , September 12 2020
Huawei to launch HarmonyOS for smartphones next year

The Independent September 12, 2020 TECH NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

Shenzhen, China | XINHUA | Chinese tech giant Huawei on Thursday announced the launch of HarmonyOS 2.0, the updated version of its own open-source operating system.

The operating system will be available on Huawei smartphones in 2021, said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, at the Huawei Developer Conference held in Dongguan, south China’s Guangdong Province.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an operating system designed for various devices and scenarios. The software made its debut in August 2019.

A beta version of the operating system will be available on devices like smartwatches and TVs from Sept. 10, and a beta version of the developer tools for smartphones will be available in December 2020, Yu said at the conference.

