Huawei launches 2025 campus recruitment at Makerere; expert warns against money- driven mindset

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huawei Uganda has officially launched its 2025 Campus Recruitment Programme at Makerere University, targeting final-year students and recent graduates in ICT-related fields including electrical and telecommunications engineering, cybersecurity, software development, finance, logistics, industrial engineering, human resources, and public administration.

Held on July 17 under the theme “The Sky Is the Limit” and the slogan “A Better U for a Better Uganda,” the event underscored the tech giant’s ongoing commitment to building local capacity in Uganda’s digital economy.

The programme includes structured training via Huawei’s iLearning and 3MS platforms, mentorship from seasoned professionals, and hands-on projects aimed at preparing young graduates for the modern job market. Huawei has also aligned this initiative with its broader talent development programmes, including the Huawei ICT Competition, Seeds for the Future, and DigiTruck.

Julius Mugume, Digital Director at Huawei Uganda, emphasized that every successful candidate would be paired with a mentor to help smooth the transition from university to professional life.

Spokesperson Sooma Mukyala Fouziya reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to nurturing ICT talent and creating opportunities for youth across Uganda.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal of Makerere’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), Prof. Moses Musinguzi, praised Huawei for its ongoing investment in academic-industry partnerships.

He stressed the importance of such collaborations in helping students move seamlessly from academic theory to practical, real-world applications. “We value strategic partnerships that align with our mission to produce competent, industry-ready graduates,” he said. “Huawei’s efforts in nurturing young talents with cutting edge global technology is a model we applaud and continue to support.” He also encouraged students to view ICT and engineering as long-term professional careers rather than short-term employment opportunities, cautioning against the growing trend of prioritizing quick income over meaningful career development.

Huawei Technologies Uganda’s Position Director for the Delivery & Service Department, Wang Bin, echoed the company’s commitment to growing alongside the Ugandan community.

Adding a personal voice to the initiative, 2024 Huawei Senior Ambassador Barbara Nuwagi shared her experience in the programme, emphasizing its role in helping graduates stay committed to their chosen career paths. “Many students veer off course after university. We are here to inspire and retain top talent within their field of study,” Nuwagi remarked. “This program is about finding the best and helping them rise.”

Public Relations Manager, Sooma Mukyala further highlighted Huawei’s wide-ranging corporate social responsibility initiatives. These include the ICT Academy, Seeds for the Future, Huawei ICT Competition, DigiTruck, and Digital Village projects, all designed to close the digital skills gap and promote inclusive technological development throughout Uganda.