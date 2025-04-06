How U.S. tariff neocolonialism undermines global economic stability

The U.S. administration’s protectionist policies have caused significant uncertainty.

OPINION | Elbrus Mamedov | The Trump administration has relentlessly pursued protectionist policies that have destabilized global trade. The term “tariff neocolonialism” aptly captures how the United States leverages tariffs to suppress equitable development in the Global South.

The administration’s embrace of neo-mercantilism is represented by a particularly aggressive form of trade protectionism. The global fallout from this approach has been significant. It’s evident that the main victim of Trump’s trade policies is the Global South, given how these countries depend on exports to the U.S. market. The tariffs are likely to drive up the cost of goods, making them less competitive on the world stage.

If the Global South and other critics of U.S. tariff policies retaliate with counter-sanctions, the world could descend into a cascade of trade wars.

Let’s move to Europe. The European Union (EU) has been on a mission to carve out strategic autonomy and diversify its economic relationships, especially in light of these developments. The new U.S. tariffs are likely to negatively impact European companies, particularly those in the automotive, energy and technology sectors.

In response, the EU has been increasing ties with various regions. Of particular note is the EU’s growing involvement in BRICS+ as observers and investors, along with the expansion of its relations with Türkiye and the Gulf countries.

The relationship between China and the United States is one of the most significant and complex in the world, and their cooperation is imperative in addressing global challenges. Despite the relationship’s uncertain future, joint efforts are needed to help avoid insurmountable global pitfalls and create win-win models of engagement.

However, the present moment is characterized by U.S. tariff hegemonism, a tool employed to pressure China despite its consistent efforts to cultivate a stable and harmonious relationship with the United States founded on mutual respect and shared interests.

The U.S. administration’s protectionist policies have caused significant uncertainty. As the world’s two largest economies, China and the United States share a responsibility to champion global peace and development, a sentiment echoed by numerous nations.

The vision of a community with a shared future for mankind forms the foundation of China’s approach to addressing global challenges and achieving sustainable development goals. It implies a necessity for enhanced cultural and diplomatic understanding between nations, which would contribute to global stability and peace.

For Global South nations, this vision offers a powerful foundation for solidarity, one rooted in principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect. The pursuit of a more just and prosperous world order aligns with their collective aspiration for equitable international governance, where all states have a meaningful voice in shaping global decisions.

China’s multilateral approach to global security, based on mediation, economic support and political dialogue, is endorsed by the Global South. It implies a partnership to solve global problems, focusing on cooperation rather than hegemony and creating a community with a shared future for mankind.

China has consistently reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the Global South, a pledge that remains resolute amid shifting global dynamics. This dedication manifests through tangible support for regional partners, including vigorous advocacy for their interests in international forums.

Such a stance aligns with China’s broader foreign policy to foster partnerships with nations historically marginalized by an inequitable world order.

Editor’s note: Elbrus Mamedov is head of the Great Silk Road — Centre of Expert Analysis, a research center in Georgia.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Xinhua News Agency.■