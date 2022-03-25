How Among, Tayebwa were elected

📌 Among 401 votes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bukedea Woman MP, Anita Among has been elected Speaker of the Eleventh Parliament.

The election of the Speaker of Parliament was presided over by the Chief Justice of Uganda, Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo on Friday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Among’s election follows the death of Omoro County MP, Jacob Oulanyah who died on Sunday in a Seattle Hospital, United States of America.

Among, defeated the opposition candidate Bugiri Municipality Asuman Basalirwa with 401 votes against Basalirwa’s 66 votes.

468 out of the total 529 MPs participated in the election of Speaker. Among has in the past 9 months been serving as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and her election as Speaker now leaves that seat vacant.

Among was nominated by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja while Basalirwa by Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga.

Among subscribed to the Oath of Speaker upon which, the President as required by the constitution handed over the instruments of power to the newly elected speaker. These included the mace as a symbol of authority under the commonwealth and the Uganda Court of Arms, the Uganda Flag, the Speaker’s robes, the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, and the Constitution.

Among was on Wednesday endorsed as the ruling NRM party as flag bearer in the Speaker race by the NRM party top organ- the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the NRM Parliamentary caucus.

Parliament is scheduled to elect a new Deputy Speaker. The contest is between Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa and Kioga County MP Moses Bitek.

Meanwhile, prior to voting, a number of Opposition MPs raised procedural issues regarding the exercise.

Butambala County MP, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi questioned statements made by the Chief Justice at the vigil of Oulanyah. However, Dollo who was chairing the session questioned whether the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus was a Constituency.

He also ruled that Kivumbi was not in order since that statement he was referring to had not been made in the sitting.

The Chief Justice attacked Baganda in the diaspora for protesting against Oulanyah’s treatment yet their ethnic leader was also allegedly transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende questioned whether a system had been put in place to ensure that the incarcerated Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya Muhammad and Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana participate in the voting since they are presumed innocent until proved guilty. However, the Chief Justice said that the Rules of Procedure only talk about quorum and not those in prison.

URN