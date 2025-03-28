Housing Finance Bank shares Iftar dinner with its Muslim staff and customers

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank (HFB) hosted a special Iftar dinner at Hotel Africana to express its appreciation to its Muslim staff and customers for their continued support and loyalty over the years. The event held recently was a heartwarming gesture by the bank to honor the significant role the Muslim community plays in its success.

“We are grateful to our Muslim staff and customers for their unwavering loyalty and support. This Iftar dinner is our way of acknowledging the contributions they have made to the bank over the years,” said Peace Ayebazibwe, the executive director of Housing Finance Bank.

This gathering served as a reminder of the strong, trusting, and respectful community that Housing Finance Bank has built. The bank is deeply grateful for the continued support of its Muslim brothers and sisters, which motivates them to always strive for excellence in serving their financial needs.

“It’s a pleasure working with the dedicated team at HFB, whose efforts are helping us successfully achieve our sustainability goals with our customers. At HFB, we are deeply invested in the success of our customers because we believe we exist because of them,” Ayebazibwe added.

Shafik Mujabi from who was one of the guest speakers commended the bank for its positive contributions towards upholding ESH standards. Guided by its High Impact Goals, the bank continues to work towards improving access to clean water, driving financial inclusion, and offering tailored solutions for all communities.

In alignment with its sustainability agenda, Housing Finance Bank contributed Shs8 million towards safe clean water harvesting facilities at two schools: Maganjo UMEA Primary School in Nansana Municipal and Kadugala S.S. in Masaka.

The Iftar dinner was not only a time to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan but also an opportunity for the bank to strengthen its bond with the community and show appreciation for the trust placed in it.