Housing Finance Bank pledges to plant 1million trees by 2027

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank marked World Earth Day 2025 with a groundbreaking commitment to plant one million trees by 2027, reinforcing its dedication to environmental sustainability. The announcement was made during a special event held in Kampala on April 22, where the Bank unveiled its ambitious Tiny Forests initiative, a cornerstone of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

The tree-planting campaign will focus on establishing dense, fast-growing bamboo forests in collaboration with schools, local councils like the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and communities across Uganda. These tiny forests aim to boost biodiversity, enhance air quality, restore soil health, and strengthen climate resilience in urban and peri-urban areas. The initiative aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action (SDG 13), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to tangible action. “Sustainability must go beyond policy—it must be rooted in purpose and action,” she said. “Our pledge to plant one million trees by 2027 is a legacy for future generations, showcasing the transformative power of collective environmental efforts. This initiative complements our broader goals of promoting sustainable housing, financial inclusion, and enterprise growth.”

To kickstart the campaign, the Bank distributed 1,000 bamboo shoots—650 to staff and 350 to customers—encouraging widespread participation in tree planting. Bamboo was chosen for its exceptional ecological benefits, including producing 30% more oxygen and absorbing over three times more carbon dioxide than typical tree species. Its fast growth, low maintenance, and potential to support sustainable livelihoods make it an ideal choice for the project.

The initiative has garnered praise from government and environmental leaders. Issa Katwesige, Assistant Commissioner for Forestry at the Ministry of Water and Environment, commended Housing Finance Bank’s leadership, stating, “This commitment sets a stellar example of corporate responsibility. Such efforts are vital to restoring Uganda’s ecosystems, particularly in urban areas where green spaces are under threat.”

Olga Rucogoza Ajiri, Board Chair of Greening Africa, a partner in the initiative, highlighted the broader impact of the project. “Real change begins when we act. Through this initiative, we are not just planting trees—we are planting hope, resilience, and a greener future for all Ugandans,” she said.

By setting a clear target of one million trees by 2027, Housing Finance Bank continues to redefine its role as more than a financial institution—it is a driving force for environmental transformation, working hand-in-hand with communities to build a sustainable Uganda.