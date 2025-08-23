Housing Finance Bank opens new branches in Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Banking has become more accessible for residents of Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti, as Housing Finance Bank officially opens three new branches, expanding its presence and reaffirming its commitment to communities across Uganda.

For many people, convenient access to financial services can transform daily life—reducing long queues, minimizing travel, and enabling individuals and businesses to manage their finances locally. With these new branches, Housing Finance Bank ensures that banking is not only closer but also tailored to the specific needs of each community.

Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank, emphasizes the broader significance: “Our expansion into Nansana, Masaka, and Soroti is about more than opening branches—it’s about opening doors of opportunity. These new touchpoints represent our promise to support Ugandans in owning, growing, and transforming their financial futures.”

Customers at the new branches will have access to a full range of services, including savings and current accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, investment opportunities, and advisory services. The Bank’s digital platforms further complement the in-branch experience, offering seamless online transactions for greater convenience.

Each branch was strategically selected to serve growing communities. Nansana, previously a service center, now hosts a full branch, bringing essential financial services closer to residents in its expanding residential and business areas. Masaka, a bustling commercial hub, gains a modern branch to support both businesses and individuals. In Soroti, the Bank empowers residents and entrepreneurs with the tools to grow their businesses and manage their finances effectively.

This expansion underscores Housing Finance Bank’s mission to provide efficient, innovative, and customer-focused financial services that empower communities. By establishing branches in these key regions, the Bank combines convenience with innovation, efficiency with accessibility, and a customer-first approach with lasting community impact.

The new branches are conveniently located for easy access: Masaka Branch at Plot 94, Birch Avenue, Laston Hotel Building, Masaka City; Soroti Branch at Plot 67, Gweri Road, Soroti Main Street; and Nansana Branch in the Jajja Manjeri Building, Nansana Division, Wakiso District.