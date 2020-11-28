Hosts Egypt defeat Uganda in Afrobasketball qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Silverbacks on Friday evening lost to hosts Egypt 96-77 in the Federation of International Basketball Associations Afrobasketball qualifiers on-going in the town of Alexandria.

The silverbacks took a lead in the first quarter commanding 24-21 at the empty Al Ittihad City Arena, before trailing in the second quarter 20-31.

A fairly played third quarter gave the team a 17-15 lead, before the Pharaohs rose to the occasion to take the fourth quarter with a 29-16.

Uganda had several turn overs in the final quarters of their first game of Group E that cost them the game.

For team Uganda, Captain Jimmy Enabu was sharp scoring 20 points, while foreign based Ismail Wainright added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Egypt had Omar Oraby scoring 16 points and Ehab Saleh 15 points.

Uganda played without the services of Joseph Ikong and Emmanuel Mugenga who were injured during training few days before the opening game. Ikong who plays as a guard and forward position is however being treated and is expected to be back in action.

The loss now means Uganda must win one of the remaining two games against Morocco today and Cape Verde on Sunday if they are to improve their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Afrobasket.

In the other games played on Friday, Cape Verde shocked Morocco 80-73. The top three teams will qualify for Afrobasket competition.

URN