Hoima district receives 310,000 mosquito nets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has delivered 310,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets to Hoima district local government.

Dr Lawrence Tumusiime, the acting District Health Officer- DHO Hoima says the distribution of the nets will Kick off on Saturday. They will be distributed door to door by local council leaders and village health team members.

He has asked the residents to embrace the exercise in the fight against malaria in the district.

Evelyn Kobusinge, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer commended the Ministry of Health for the intervention saying malaria remains a top killer disease in the district.

Alex Musinguzi from Ministry of Health called for cooperation and coordination to ensure the distribution exercise is fair and transparent.

According to records from the district health department, cases of malaria are common in Busiisi, Hoima West division, Kitoba, Kigorobya and Buseruka sub counties.

Experts say when used properly, nets cut malaria transmissions by 60%, child deaths by 20% and mosquito population as much as 90%.

A survey done before schools closed following the outbreak of COVID-19 showed that most children in boarding schools suffer from malaria because they lacked nets, others have old and worn out nets.

However, data by the district health management information system indicates that malaria cases reduced during a period when schools closed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In April, outpatient attendance at Hoima Hospital reduced from 153,788 to 148,999.

Out of these, 47,042 had malaria, a reduction from 52,769 cases before schools closed.

The government last distributed 260,000 nets in Hoima in 2016.

Although Uganda had the second-largest reduction in malaria cases (1.5 million) between 2017 and 2018, the country is still the third-highest contributor of malaria cases and the seventh-highest contributor of malaria deaths, according to the World Health Organization report.

Malaria has a significant negative impact on the economy of Uganda due to decreased productivity, lower school attendance and performance, and reduced foreign investments.

URN