HIV positive patients in Gulu storm LC5 chairperson’s office over relief food

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 60 HIV Positive patients on Friday stormed the office of Gulu LCV Chairperson, Martine Ojara Mapenduzi demanding for relief food.

The patients who were also accompanied by caretakers of patients living HIV/AIDs are from Pece, Laroo, Bardege and Layibi Divisions of Gulu Municipality. They argue that they have run out of patience waiting for Government food distribution.

Betty Aciro, 48, from Pece Cubu Sub-Ward in Pece Division, says that she was compelled to petition the district for food aid because she has now missed her medication for three days due to lack of food.

Jennifer Akidi, aged 53, explained that the extended lockdown has made it hard for her to stick to her schedules of swallowing her medicine because of food scarcity.

Sharon Adyer, said they want to assistance and equal opportunity as accorded to 400 commercial sex workers by the District Task Force. She added that they rightfully belong to the vulnerable category of people listed by the government to benefit from the nationwide food aid.

However, Martine Ojara Mapenduzi, also the Chairperson Resource Mobilization under the District COVID-1Task Force turned down their demands. Mapenduzi explained that the district has hundreds of pending requests from vulnerable people that yet to be approved.

The Gulu Resident District Commissioner Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo, also the District Task Force Chairperson disclosed that the Task Force has not yet received food relief from the government.

The Task Force has already distributed food donated by well-wishers to thousands of vulnerable groups that include 200 taxi drivers; members of boda-boda cyclists, youth working in washing bays, disc jockeys and local masters of ceremonies (MCs) as well as saloon operators among others.

URN