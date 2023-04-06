HIV-positive grandfather remanded over defilement of 3 granddaughters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Hall Court has remanded 62-year-old Muhammuddu Iddi Zingo alias Taata Medi to Luzira prison on charges of aggravated defilement of his three granddaughters.

Zingo who is alleged to have defiled and infected the minors aged three, six and nine with HIV on Wednesday was arraigned before court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Jane Tibagozenka for plea taking.

The Court has heard that between March 2020 and 2022, Zingo a resident of Namuli zone in Bukoto Kampala Central unlawfully performed sexual acts with the three girls well knowing that he is HIV positive.

Zingo however has not been allowed to say anything to the charges read against him on grounds that the City Hall Magistrate doesn’t have the powers to try the case of aggravated defilement because it is capital in nature.

The Magistrate has informed him that such charges can be tried by the High Court which has the jurisdiction also to grant him bail if he so wishes to apply for it.

In the meantime Zingo has been remanded until April 26th 2023 as investigations continue.

The penal Code Act provides for a maximum sentence of death on charges of aggravated defilement.

The Annual Crime Report of Police released a month ago showed that in 2022 over 8,960 cases of defilement were reported to police countrywide compared to 10,653 cases reported in 2021