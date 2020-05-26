Highest number of Ugandans test COVID19 positive

🔺 May 26th – new COVID-19 cases 31

🔺 Total confirmed cases 253.

🔺 23 new cases are from the Points of Entry

🔺 8 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

🔹20 positive foreign truck drivers (16 Tanzanians and 4 Kenyans)

🔸Total COVID-19 Recoveries: 69

🔹Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 896

🔸Samples from community and contacts: 220

🔹Total samples tested today: 1,116

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed the highest number of positive COVID-19 Ugandans in a single day.

Uganda’s revised total confirmed cases rose to 253, after 31 new cases were announced Tuesday night. The single daily previous highest was 43 on May 15th, but only 17 of those were Ugandans then.

Of the thirty one, 23 new cases are from the border points of entry while eight new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers. The contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

Uganda last week revised its confirmed cases figures, cutting of hundreds of truck drivers from neigbouring countries.

Today, another 20 positive foreign truck drivers were turned back to their country of origin (16 Tanzanians and 4 Kenyans).