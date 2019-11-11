High Court crimes division strives to solve case backlog by December 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Head of the Crimes Division of the High court has said that case backlog will be no more by the end of next year.

The criminal division that had more than 150,000 cases now has 922 cases waiting to be heard.

The cases according to Justice Jane Francis Abodo, the Deputy Head of the Court will be heard during the on-going High Court sessions in the country and by December 2020, all cases that were reported by 2017 and 2018 will be disposed of.

Abodo asked members that fall under the Justice Law and Order Sector to cooperate with the Judiciary so as to effectively administer Justice to all people in the country. She also urged the local councils to resolve some of the cases to avoid case backlog in courts.

Abodo has for the last seven months been conducting High Court sessions in Entebbe and Kampala.

In some incidences, she has been forced to hear cases on weekends in order to reduce on the case backlog.

Currently, 80% of the criminal cases in Entebbe have been completed. However, the Resident State Prosecutor for Entebbe Joan Keko says, poor transportation of suspects from Kigo and Kitala government prisons has left judicial officers in Entebbe with only three days of handling criminal cases.

Keko says that the prison bus cannot deliver suspects to court on Tuesday and Thursday.

