HFB, WaterQuip support St. Joseph school

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has partnered with WaterQuip Uganda Limited to install a water purification system at St. Joseph’s Nursery and Primary School in Nansana, improving access to safe drinking water for over 900 pupils and staff. The initiative, part of HFB’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution, aims to promote clean water, better sanitation, and healthier learning environments across Uganda. Many schools and communities in Uganda continue to face challenges in accessing safe water, leading to preventable diseases such as typhoid and malaria.

HFB’s intervention seeks to reduce these health risks and enhance school attendance and performance. The newly installed system can store up to 600 litres of clean water, ensuring continuous access even during power outages. Speaking at the commissioning, Doreen Nyiramugisha, HFB’s Head of Marketing and Communications, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to sustainability and community empowerment. She emphasized that the project reflects HFB’s broader commitment to improving lives and enabling communities to thrive. WaterQuip Uganda CEO, Adrine Atumanya, highlighted that access to clean water is a fundamental human right and praised the partnership for advancing Uganda’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6.