HFB secures 100 acres to boost tiny forests initiative

Rakai, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a major step toward environmental conservation and sustainable community development, Housing Finance Bank has received a 100-acre land donation from the Kooki Kingdom.

The land will be dedicated to the Bank’s flagship Tiny Forests Initiative, which aims to plant one million trees by 2027.

This initiative supports Uganda’s environmental sustainability agenda and reflects the Bank’s broader mission to empower communities through responsible and inclusive growth.

The donated land will serve as a primary site for afforestation, helping restore degraded ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and promote green livelihoods within local communities.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s green transformation and demonstrates the shared commitment of traditional institutions and the financial sector to protect the nation’s natural heritage.

It also aligns with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action (SDG 13), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

“We are incredibly honored by Kooki Kingdom’s generous gesture and their shared vision for a greener Uganda,” said Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank. “This land donation brings us closer to our goal of planting one million trees by 2027. Beyond trees, this initiative represents hope for healthier communities, thriving biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods. It also supports our mission to promote sustainable housing, financial inclusion, and enterprise growth—contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future.”

The Kooki Kingdom expressed strong enthusiasm for partnering in this transformative environmental effort, emphasizing the crucial role of cultural institutions in promoting environmental stewardship.

Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom, the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Idd Ahmed Kiwanuka, stated, “We are proud to stand alongside Housing Finance Bank in this visionary initiative. This partnership reflects our shared values and dedication to safeguarding the environment for future generations. We appreciate the Bank for recognizing the importance of cultural leadership in driving meaningful change.”

Housing Finance Bank will collaborate with Greening Africa, environmental experts, local authorities, and community organizations to implement the Tiny Forests Initiative effectively.

Together, this partnership stands as a powerful example of how tradition and innovation can unite to serve both people and the planet.