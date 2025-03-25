Helpware backs Uganda’s BPO policy

The government seeks to create 150,000 jobs for the youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | US based Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, Helpware, has welcomed the government’s newly launched BPO policy, saying it will boost the country’s global competitiveness and attract foreign investment to the sector.

The policy, developed by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, aims to position the country as a major outsourcing destination in Africa and create 150,000 jobs by 2030.

“Now that Uganda has a structured policy and tangible infrastructure in place, the country’s reputation as a competitive BPO destination is being solidified,” Helpware CEO Robert Nash said in an interview in Kampala on March 14.

Helpware, which entered Uganda’s market two years ago, has since employed hundreds of young Ugandans and plans to expand its workforce to over 1,000 employees.

Nash said Uganda’s workforce has proven highly adaptable and culturally aligned with international outsourcing needs, making the country an attractive destination for global companies.

Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world, with more than 75% of its citizens under the age of 30. However, high youth unemployment remains a challenge, with the BPO sector seen as a potential solution to providing jobs and skills development.

“The policy’s focus on infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and incentives will be pivotal in attracting foreign investment and encouraging international businesses to set up operations here,” Nash said.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT said it was crucial for the policy to translate into tangible employment opportunities. “It’s important to ensure this policy turns into real jobs for our young people,” he said during the launch event.

The government has committed to address challenges such as high internet costs and limited bandwidth, which Nash highlighted as barriers to large-scale BPO operations. The policy outlines plans to improve broadband access and establish ICT parks to support the sector’s growth.

Rebecca Isabella Kiconco, Vice Chairperson of the BPO Council, said Uganda must also focus on increasing its visibility to attract international outsourcing firms.

“We need to be visible. Uganda has what it takes to compete globally, but we must actively promote our strengths,” she said.

Helpware, which also operates in India, the Philippines, and Latin America, sees Uganda as a rising player in the global BPO industry.

“With the right investments in infrastructure and continuous policy support, Uganda has the potential to become a powerhouse in outsourcing,” Nash said.