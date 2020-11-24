Heavy security deployment in Fort Portal ahead of Kyagulanyi visit to NUP offices

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a heavy security deployment in Fort Portal Tourism City ahead of an anticipated visit to the National Unity Platform – NUP offices by the party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi held campaign rallies in Fort Portal City, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo town.

According to the NUP coordinator in Tooro, Innocent Natukunda, they have got information that security suspects he will visit their offices along Ruhandiika Street located in the city centre.

As a result, armed Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF soldiers with Uganda police have blocked the whole street from being accessed by motorists.

The security personnel are also along other major streets like Lugard and on major roads like Bwamba and Fort Portal-Kasese road.

Several shops along the street and within the city have also remained closed.

Kyagulanyi will today campaign in Bundibugyo and Bunyangabu districts.

URN