Heavy security deployment as Bobi Wine, Besigye head to Hoima

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy deployment of security personnel in Hoima town and its surroundings ahead of a planned visit by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

The legislator is expected in the area to launch a campaign by Asinasi Kamanda Nyakato, one of the two candidates for the Hoima District MP seat. Nyakato, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Party is scheduled to launch her campaigns today at Hoima Boma grounds.

She is facing off with Harriet Businge Mugenyi, from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party who will also be holding her first rally in Buseruka Sub County this afternoon as well. Both candidates were nominated last week.

It has been reported that Kyagulanyi, Dr Kizza Besigye and other key opposition leaders are planning to attend Nyakato’s campaign launch in Hoima. His advance team reportedly arrived in the town last evening, prompting the deployment of Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces personnel in the area.

By 11 am. on Monday, personnel had been ferried from the neighbouring districts of Kagadi, Masindi and Kiryandongo to boost the team at Hoima Central Police Station. The town has been a hive of activity since morning with both motorized and foot patrols in the areas of Hoima Boma grounds, Government Road, Coronation Road, Duhaga Roundabout, Kiunbi and within the town centre.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that the heavy security deployment is aimed at providing sufficient protection to the candidates, their supporters and other members of the public and not to disrupt the campaign rallies.

President Yoweri Museveni will be in Hoima to campaign for the NRM Candidate on September 24.

The Hoima woman MP seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, the Former woman MP opted to represent the people of the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2018. The Electoral Commission has set September 26, 2019, as the polling day.

*****

URN