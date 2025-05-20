Heavy security deployment ahead of UPDF Amendment Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heightened security deployment in the city center to quell anticipated unrest related to the Anti-UPDF Amendment Bill 2025. A joint security team comprising officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Traffic Police, and Uganda Police Force — including the Field Force Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and plainclothes operatives — has been deployed along all roads leading to Parliament and parts of the city center.

URN reporters observed military patrol vehicles and soldiers stationed at Mini Price, New and Old Taxi Parks, Nakivubo, and other downtown police posts — an unusual development. Makumbi Johnson, a city trader operating an electronics shop at Nabukeera Plaza, said the heavy deployments began as early as 6:00 AM.

“I opened at 7:00 AM, but initially, we were scared because of the military presence all over the arcades. We thought there might be a planned demonstration by traders, but we later learned the deployment was related to something happening in Parliament,” Mukibi said.

Earlier, roadblocks were mounted near Victoria University, Parliamentary Avenue, Nile Avenue, and other roads leading to Parliament as legislators made their way to the House. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the deployment, citing intelligence reports that some individuals were planning to march to Parliament.

“Yes, we received intelligence about people planning to march to Parliament in protest to sabotage the ongoing special sitting, because they oppose the UPDF Amendment Bill 2025 scheduled to be tabled today,” Onyango said. He added that the deployment is intended to deter any potential disruption of parliamentary proceedings.

There has been strong criticism from opposition leaders, human rights activists, and legal experts who argue that the bill is being rushed. If passed and assented to by the President, the proposed law would reintroduce the trial of civilians in military courts.

The UPDF Amendment Bill 2025 also seeks to address issues concerning veteran affairs, establish two additional services under the Special Forces Command and the Reserve Force, and formalize new administrative structures — including the Joint Military Command, Service Command, and Staff Committee.