Heavy rains wreak havoc in Agago district

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rains have displaced several families and left trails of destruction in Agago district.

At least 20 households in Adilang sub county in Agago district have been left homeless after their houses collapsed while several hectares of farmlands remain submerged in floodwaters.

Mohammed Okwir, the Adilang sub county LCIII chairperson says that the families are now in dire need of urgent help adding that there is a possibility of food shortage in the next months due to crop destruction.

He says the worst-hit areas are in the villages of Odom central, Odom East, and Bar Olwedo village where heavy rainfalls triggered water logging and flooding in homesteads and farmlands.

Okwir notes that an access road linking to Alop health center II has also been submerged affecting access to medical services at the health facility.

In Kuywe sub-county, the area LCV councilor Denis Nyeko says close to 60 households are living in squalid conditions as their homesteads remain waterlogged following the heavy rainfalls.

Nyeko notes that one of the main access roads from Lamita to Kuywe centre and Parabongo-tek has also been damaged as a result of flash floods, limiting the transportation of goods and services.

According to Patrick Ocaka, the Lokole sub county LCIII chairperson, two stances of staff latrine and a urinal at the sub-county headquarters which was constructed at 16 Million Shillings has also caved in due to heavy rains. He says the destruction is a heavy blow to the sub-county.

The Agago District Education Officer Esther Aryemo says several primary schools in the affected sub-counties of Kuywe, Patongo, and Adilang are currently having waterlogged compounds which are putting the classroom blocks and latrines at risk of collapse.

She cited some of the schools as Bar Otiba, Patongo Primary school, Ladere Primary school, Modege Primary school, Latingling, and Kuywe primary schools where the school Headteachers have already alerted her about their conditions.

Agnes Bonyomoi Apio, a resident of Anyena West village in Agago town council and one of the affected residents says her home has become inhabitable due to the floods.

Apio says her gardens of beans, groundnuts and sorghum are currently submerged due to the heavy rains casting doubt of reaping any harvests. Apiyo has appealed to the district leaders and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

Areas of Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, and Pader that form parts of East Northern Uganda are expected to continue receiving rainfall with relaxation likely to be registered around this month according to a seasonal rainfall outlook released by Uganda Meteorological Authority-UMA in September last month.

