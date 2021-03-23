Heavy rains destroy houses, schools in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | About ten houses and two schools have been destroyed following a heavy downpour and thunderstorms that devastated the Mukono district last evening.

The incident happened in Kimenyedde sub-county where rains removed rooftops, washed away houses, household properties and plantations. Also affected were two schools; Springfield Secondary School and St Kizito Kawongo Primary School, where the rooftop of the main hall was carried away.

The Headteacher for St Kizito Primary School Steven Mugaasi notes that the tragedy has interrupted the students learning atmosphere ahead of Primary Leaving Examinations next week. He says that the school hall that was deroofed, was being prepared to accommodate the 130 pupils who are due to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations in a weeks time.

At Springfield Secondary School, rooftops for ten classes were washed away, together with part of the girls dormitory leaving four students with minor injuries. The Headteacher, Daphine Kyokusiima says the rains have destroyed among others, the school library, and the science labaratory apparatus worth millions of Shillings.

The LCII Chairperson Kezron Kiwanuka appeals to the district authorities, the government and other wellwishers to come to their rescue. He says the destroyed primary school is the only government school in the community.

The District Chairperson-Elect Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa has offered to roof the primary school before the commencement of PLE exams. He, however, appeals to the district authorities to expedite the process of renovating the entire school.

