Health Ministry to recruit emergency staff in fight against coronavirus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry is in the process of recruiting 200 health professionals for a six months period to respond to emergency as the country battles the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An advert issued by the Health Ministry, Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine on Tuesday afternoon shows that they seek to recruit 10 Special Grade medical officers (internal medicine), 50 medical officers, 40 epidemiologists and 20 nursing officers.

The others are 30 assistant nursing officers, five (5) laboratory technologists, five (5) psychiatric clinical officers, 30 anesthetic specialists, 10 ambulance assistants and 10 drivers. Interested applicants are expected to deliver their applications physically by Friday March 27, 2020.

The proposed staff recruitment comes a few hours after Health Minister; Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng confirmed eight new coronavirus cases sending panic among the population. According to Dr. Aceng, all the eight cases are Ugandan nationals who travelled back from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Two of them returned on March 20, 2020 and six on March 22, 2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights respectively. The confirmation of the new cases brings to nine the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of today, 2,661 travelers, including Ugandan nationals identified as potential risk have according to Dr. Aceng either been put under self-quarantine or institutional quarantine to avoid the further spread of the virus. Out of these, government says 1,356 are currently under follow-up. 774 of these are currently under institutional quarantine while 582 are under self-quarantine.

According to Dr. Aceng, 1,305 high risk travelers have successfully completed their 14 days of follow-up. “…We continue to appeal to the general public to remain calm and practice preventive measures. Wash your hands always and maintain a social distance of 4 meters,” said Dr. Aceng in her Monday night statement.

******

URN