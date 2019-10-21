Health Ministry extends measles- rubella immunization exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has extended the on-going Measles and Rubella immunization exercise that was meant to end yesterday.

According to the health ministry, the exercise has been extended because some schools missed out. Stock outs were also reported in some parts of the country.

In Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso, the exercise has been extended up to October 22,2019, while for the rest of the country it has been pushed to end today.

While addressing journalists yesterday at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, the minister of health, Dr. Jane Aceng says that the extension has been made to cover schools and districts that faced vaccine stock outs.

“Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono had the highest number of schools that did not carry out the activity. Due to the rains, some parts of Karamoja were also affected. So we are extending to make sure that all students in these affected schools get the chance to be vaccinated,” said Dr.Aceng.

According to the health ministry, more than 8 million children aged 15 years and below are expected to be vaccinated.

Dr. Aceng says that parents should not be afraid to take their children for immunization because the vaccines are safe and protect the children.

However, the vaccination campaign has been met with mixed views from parents. On October 18,2019, two parents from Greenhill Academy expressed their intention to sue both the school and the ministry of health for illegally immunizing their children.

The health minister told URN that suing Greenhill Academy would not be fair since the school was carrying out a government program.

“We have seen the intention to sue and it is okay. It’s the parents right but suing Greenhill Academy is wrong. They are under instructions to implement a government program. They should sue Government and in this case the attorney General,” said Dr Aceng.

