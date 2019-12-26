Health Ministry deploys emergency health service providers in Kampala and major high ways

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of Health has embarked on the provision of free standby emergency medical services within Kampala Metropolitan area and high ways. The Ministry has deployed ten ambulances with emergency care providers at different points across Kampala. One of the ambulances is stationed at Kira police station and is supposed to handle cases from Namboole, Najjera, Kyaliwajala, Nalya and Northern by pass. The cases will be referred to Kira Health Center IV, Mulago National Referral hospital and Naguru hospital, according to a statement from the Health Ministry issued today.

Cases from Kawempe division and the surrounding areas have been assigned to the Red Cross ambulance, which is stationed at Kawempe police station. Whereas those from Gaba, Munyonyo and the Express highway have been assigned to the police ambulance stationed at Kabalagala police station and will be referred to Kiruddu National Referral hospital for the medical cases and Kisugu Health Center IV for trauma.

Lubaga division is being manned by the Red Cross Ambulance whereas Kisubi and Nansana are catered for by the KCCA ambulance. The service will remain in place until January 2nd, according to the Health Ministry Statement.

The statement says the service is meant to offer support to health facilities and activate fully Accident &Emergency Departments of some facilities that haven’t been active to receive and provide care for all cases during such a time when the toll of emergencies is expected to rise.

Emma Ainebyoona, the Health Ministry Spokesperson, says 12 other ambulances have been deployed along highways with areas that are known for registering a lot of accidents like Masaka road being given two ambulances. Two other ambulances are stationed at Masaka and Buwama.

He said for all places, contacts of emergency health providers responsible for a particular place have been provided for swift coordination in case need arises. According to the statement, the initiative is carried out in partnership between private ambulance service providers including St. Johns Ambulance, City Ambulance, Alpha Uganda and Uganda Red Cross, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) and the ministry.

******

URN