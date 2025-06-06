Health, education facilities get boost as ’21 Days of Y’ello Care’ initiative reaches Luwero

MTN Mobile Money expands 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative to Luwero, championing digital agribusiness and health access

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd on Thursday extended its 2025 edition of the 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign to Luwero District, marking the second major activation of this year’s employee volunteerism initiative.

Following its initial launch in Kampala at the Kabalagala Youth Centre, the campaign now deepens its grassroots impact with a focus on digital transformation in agriculture and healthcare.

Under the theme “Connecting at the Roots – Connecting Communities through Digital Tools,” this year’s campaign runs from June 1 to June 21. It seeks to bridge the digital divide by bringing connectivity and digital literacy to underserved communities, empowering them through education, agribusiness development, and improved health support.

In Luwero, MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd and its partners—including MTN Uganda, Bayobab, Maendeleo Foundation, the Nnabagereka Development Foundation, AYO Uganda, Bega Kwa Bega, Burn Radio, and others—engaged in a series of transformative community-based activities. These included the renovation of infrastructure at St. Mary’s Health Centre in Kasaala and the unveiling of a digital agribusiness initiative at St. Andrew Kaggwa Secondary School.

Speaking during the event, Richard Yego, Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd, a subsidiary of MTN Uganda, underscored the deeper purpose behind the campaign.

“Today is more than a handover. It is a celebration of what we can achieve when we combine purpose with partnership, and tradition with technology,” he said.

“Across this district, like much of rural Uganda, we see youth leaving their communities to look for jobs in urban centers or even abroad. Yet, the land beneath their feet holds untapped promise. The key is to transform how we look at farming—not as subsistence, but as agribusiness. Not as tradition alone, but as an enterprise powered by innovation, data, and digital connectivity.”

At St. Andrew Kaggwa Secondary School that has over 1,180 learners, MTN handed over eight internet-connected computers to support digital learning and promote exposure to modern agricultural practices such as climate-smart farming, agri-fintech solutions, mobile market access, and precision agriculture.

The school’s four-acre model farm also received new fruit trees and technical support from MTN staff and partner volunteers, who will continue offering agricultural extension services.

“This contribution will go a long way in transforming the mindset of our learners,” said the school’s head teacher, Mary Gorret Nabacwa. “The computers will open up a world of knowledge, and the improvements on the farm will make agriculture more appealing as a career. MTN has not only given us tools—they’ve planted seeds of change.”

In a parallel effort, MTN also renovated key structures at St. Mary’s Health Centre, Kasaala. The upgrades were accompanied by the donation of smart medical equipment, including computers and a smart infant monitor. These are expected to enhance maternal and neonatal healthcare, improving the overall quality of service delivery.

Samuel Mulwana, the chairperson of the health centre, expressed her appreciation. “The support we’ve received from MTN will significantly strengthen our capacity to serve the community, especially mothers and newborns. The smart infant monitor is a timely and lifesaving addition.”

Yego said the campaign aims to unlock a future where rural youth can thrive without leaving their communities.

“We know that technology is the game-changer. It can connect farmers to weather forecasts, real-time market prices, financial services, and global knowledge networks,” Yego said.

“But first, we must ensure that rural youth have access, skills, and the belief that they can succeed right here without needing to migrate to Kampala, Nairobi, or beyond.”

He encouraged students to embrace farming as a tech-enabled and profitable profession. “Farming today is not just about hoes and hands. It’s about drones, apps, soil sensors, mobile money, and online markets. It’s about combining your roots with digital tools to lead Uganda’s transformation. You have what it takes.”

He also thanked the teachers and healthcare workers for their unwavering dedication and urged the local community to rally behind youth-led agribusiness. “Agribusiness is not a dream for others. It is possible here, now. Let’s support our young people in embracing agriculture as a career of pride and profit.”

The campaign in Luwero is part of a larger, multi-regional effort valued at over UGX 500 million. Across Uganda, MTN is also working with cultural institutions to address various socio-economic challenges. In Tooro Kingdom, the focus is on digital tourism and HIV/AIDS awareness; in Ker Alur, teenage pregnancies are being tackled through digital education; while in Busoga, vocational training is being strengthened through technology-based empowerment.

Now in its 18th year, the 21 Days of Y’ello Care remains MTN’s flagship staff volunteer initiative. It reflects the company’s broader Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to drive digital and financial inclusion for sustainable development.