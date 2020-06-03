Health centre closed, 12 medical staff quarantined in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angaya health centre III in Unyama sub-county, Gulu district is temporarily closed and its staff quarantined. The move came shortly after a 72-year-old woman who visited the facility later tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman allegedly picked the infection from her son she visited in Elegu two weeks ago. She later developed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 prompting her to seek medical attention at the health facility.

Gulu district Hhealth officer Yoweri Idiba told URN in an interview that 12 medical staff of the health centre and 10 family members of the 72-year-old woman will be placed under quarantine for 14 days. Idiba added that in the meantime, the local community members will seek health care services from another facility.

Gulu district chairman Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says that the surveillance teams are still tracing more contacts of the COVID-19 positive old woman.

Meanwhile, Dr Paska Apiyo, a physician and the in-charge of the isolation ward at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says that the 72-year-old woman is presenting with the signs of COVID-19 like sore throat and flu-like symptoms.

Currently, there are a total of 65 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

URN