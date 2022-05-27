Headteacher in Nansana remanded over fraudulent sale of school land

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Magistrates Court at Nabweru has remanded Bernard Illatum, the headteacher of Kazo Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School in Nansana municipality, Wakiso district for the alleged fraudulent sale of land.

Illatum was on Thursday jointly remanded with the chairperson of the school management committee James Wamala and David Kigula, a committee member.

The suspects appeared before Grade One Magistrate Arthur Ziraba who remanded them.

The prosecution alleges that on April 6 at Kazo Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School, Nansana municipality, Illatum, Wamala, Kigula, and others still at large with intent to defraud Kakooza Gerald of 300 million Shillings, made a consent agreement purporting that they were authorized to sell 6.04 acres of land belonging to Kazo Mixed Day and Boarding Primary School.

The accused persons were arraigned in court a day after the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police arrested them on accusations of selling land belonging to a government school.

It is alleged that the security personnel took action following a tip-off from a whistleblower and they visited the scene before arresting the suspects.

Detectives from the State House Anti Corruption Unit say the land in dispute was purportedly sold to the private developer housing teachers quarters.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Mercy Khaidara told the court that investigations into the matter are complete and asked for a hearing date.

*****

URN