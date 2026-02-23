Harvest Money Expo 2026: dfcu to accelerate agricultural value chain financing

dfcu to Showcase Agribusiness Financing Solutions at Harvest Money Expo 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As one of Uganda’s leading financial institutions and a long-standing partner of the Harvest Money Expo and Best Farmers initiative, dfcu has played a strategic role in advancing agriculture from a subsistence activity to structured agribusiness. Through its dedicated Food & Agriculture Unit, dfcu continues to bridge financing gaps, support value addition, and position farmers and agribusinesses for sustainable growth. In this interview, Alex Madolo, Relationship Manager, Food and Agriculture at dfcu, shares insights on the bank’s participation in Harvest Money Expo 2026 and how dfcu is strengthening its support for Uganda’s agricultural transformation.

QUESTION: Why is Harvest Money Expo 2026 important to dfcu?

ANSWER: Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, employing nearly 70 percent of the population. At dfcu, agriculture is not merely a segment we serve; it is a sector we have supported, financed, and grown alongside for decades. For us, supporting agriculture is not seasonal; it is strategic.

Now in its 10th edition, Harvest Money Expo stands as Uganda’s premier agricultural platform, bringing together farmers, agribusinesses, innovators, and industry leaders.

In 2025, the Expo attracted 18,650 attendees, featured 221 exhibitors, and hosted 27 structured training sessions. This scale reflects the rapid transformation of agriculture into a more commercial, technology-driven, and investment-ready sector, a journey dfcu has actively championed.

The Expo provides a platform for dfcu to engage directly with farmers and agribusinesses ready to formalise, expand, and scale their operations. This aligns closely with our purpose of transforming lives and businesses in Uganda.

Q: How does the Best Farmers Competition align with dfcu’s objectives?

A: Launched in 2014, the Best Farmers Competition recognises excellence within Uganda’s agricultural sector by identifying disciplined and innovative farmers and showcasing them as national role models.

The introduction of the large-scale farmers category in 2026, which emphasises investments of at least UGX 1 billion, mechanisation, and export readiness, signals the growing maturity of the sector. This evolution reflects the increasing need for professional business practices, value addition, and structured growth.

For dfcu, this is significant. It highlights the emergence of commercially orientated agricultural enterprises that require structured financial solutions. The bank remains committed to supporting these large-scale enterprises, alongside small and medium agribusinesses, as they strengthen operations, improve competitiveness, and scale sustainably.

Q: What differentiates dfcu’s approach to agricultural financing?

A: Agricultural financing differs from conventional lending. It requires a deep understanding of production cycles, climate variability, market dynamics, and compliance requirements. These factors directly influence how financial solutions are structured.

Recognising this, dfcu established a dedicated Food & Agriculture Unit focused on value chain financing, cooperative models, mechanisation and equipment financing, and export-orientated enterprises.

At Harvest Money Expo 2026, farmers will have the opportunity to engage directly with dfcu specialists who understand both the operational realities of agriculture and the financial frameworks required to support it.

Q: How does dfcu support export readiness and value addition?

A: Uganda’s export growth is increasingly driven by agriculture, where market access depends on standards, product consistency, traceability, and certification. Strengthening value addition and maintaining sustainable production volumes are therefore critical.

dfcu supports this transition by helping agribusinesses structure their operations to meet these standards while financing investments in processing, storage, mechanisation, and other value-adding activities.

This reflects the bank’s continued focus on combining sector expertise with tailored financial solutions to support agribusiness competitiveness in both regional and international markets.

Q: Cooperatives are gaining renewed attention. What is dfcu’s perspective?

A: Uganda has over 12,000 cooperatives, which play a vital role in aggregating production, improving market access, and reducing risk for farmers.

From a financing perspective, well-structured cooperatives provide a pathway for more sustainable and scalable financial solutions. At Harvest Money Expo 2026, cooperative leaders will engage with dfcu on governance, financial literacy, and structured financing approaches that enhance both farmer incomes and long-term institutional sustainability.

Collective strength strengthens both financial resilience and market competitiveness.

Q: What message does dfcu have for farmers attending the Expo?

A: Come prepared.

Farmers gain the greatest value when they attend with clear production records, defined expansion plans, and structured questions around financing, value addition, certification, and market access.

Harvest Money Expo 2026 is more than an exhibition; it is a growth platform. For farmers transitioning from effort-based farming to structured, enterprise-driven agriculture, dfcu remains committed to providing the expertise, partnerships, and financial solutions required to support that journey.