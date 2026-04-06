Hard work and unity dominate Easter messages in Lira City

Lira, Uganda | URN | Leaders in Lira City have used this year’s Easter celebrations to call on Christians to embrace hard work and unity as they reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Delivering his Easter message at All Saints Cathedral in Boroboro, Bishop Professor Alfred Olwa of Lango Diocese urged believers to combine faith with productive work, emphasizing that God values diligence.

The bishop noted that the Bible provides guidance not only on spiritual matters but also on everyday responsibilities, including work. He encouraged Christians to engage in meaningful activities such as farming, business and office work, as “God is a working God, and there is no room for laziness among believers.”

He further challenged cultural norms, particularly among men, by encouraging them to participate in domestic work such as cooking, saying he personally cooks and practices what he preaches.

Bishop Olwa also called on the community to make good use of the rainy season through productive activities, adding that hard work is key to personal and community development.

Lira City Mayor Sam Atul, who is also the head of laity in the diocese, rallied residents to live with hope and unity beyond the Easter season.

He urged the community to support one another, especially in light of the upcoming cattle compensation program, explaining that it will be implemented in phases. He appealed to all to remain patient and avoid competition or conflict.

“Everybody wants to be number one and yet, the money is not coming for all of us at once. The money is going to come in phases,” he said, adding, “So please, can you give hope to one another! Can you live in unity, together, so that if one person receives, it’s not the end that you’re not going to receive? Let’s give ourselves time that everybody partakes of this little that is going to come.”

Atul encouraged fairness in accessing government programs, noting that those who have already benefited from initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga should allow others an opportunity.

On his part, Charles Elem Ogwal, the Chancellor of Lango Diocese, cautioned against illegal activities such as land grabbing, particularly targeting church land and institutions. “We shouldn’t confuse certain things. Of course, we have canon law, but the church also exists in the wider scheme of the nation. You have national laws, which must also be kept, abided by.”

He emphasized the importance of upholding both church and national laws, noting that while the church promotes forgiveness, offenders must still face justice under Ugandan law.

Elem Ogwal assured Christians that the church will continue to defend its property through legal means to ensure order in society.

Assistant Resident City Commissioner for Lira West Division Sam Olang echoed concerns about the cattle compensation exercise, urging local leaders to ensure transparency and inclusiveness during the ongoing household profiling process.

He warned against the exclusion of some beneficiaries, emphasizing that all eligible households will eventually receive compensation.

Olang also called on Christians to reflect on the transformative power of the resurrection, urging them to pursue peace, unity and selfless service.

Quoting scripture from 1 Corinthians 15:20, Olang described the resurrection as the foundation of the Christian faith, offering hope for eternal life and moral renewal. He encouraged believers to live with purpose and integrity while contributing to the development of the city.

The leaders collectively called on residents to use the Easter season as a time for reflection, reconciliation and renewed commitment to building a united and productive community.