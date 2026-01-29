Hamson Obua bows out gracefully after Ajuri loss

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua has conceded defeat in the Ajuri County parliamentary race, bringing to an end his 15-year tenure in Parliament. His decision sealed one of the most dramatic political upsets in northern Uganda.

In a press statement dated January 28, 2026, Obua accepted the outcome of the January 27 re-run election ordered by the Electoral Commission, thanked the people of Ajuri for the opportunity to serve, and congratulated his successor, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) candidate Fred Jalameso.

“Following the declaration of results for the 2026-2031 Ajuri County Parliamentary Election, I concede the declared results,” Obua said in the statement, which was signed in his capacity as outgoing Member of Parliament.

He thanked voters for entrusting him with leadership over the years, saying he had served Ajuri County to the best of his abilities, and pledged to continue serving Uganda, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), and the people of northern Uganda outside elective politics.

“For the next five years, I pledge to continue serving my country, Uganda, my party, NRM and the people of northern Uganda and Lango/Ajuri outside elective politics,” Obua stated, before wishing Jalameso success in his new role.

The concession marked a rare moment in Uganda’s often contentious electoral politics, coming barely a day after the Electoral Commission confirmed Jalameso’s victory in a partial re-run that had been ordered following complaints of irregularities in the initial poll.

The re-run followed the January 15, 2026, parliamentary elections, in which Jalameso first emerged in the lead with 14,321 votes, representing 44.5 per cent of the valid ballots cast from 160 of the 178 polling stations. Obua, the NRM flag bearer, trailed him.

Jalameso subsequently petitioned the Electoral Commission, citing discrepancies and irregularities in 18 polling stations. Acting under its constitutional mandate in Article 61 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act, the Commission reviewed the complaints and ordered a partial re-run in the affected areas.

“The Commission is satisfied that the irregularities reported could have affected the outcome and has therefore resolved to conduct a re-run in the affected polling stations in Ajuri County,” the EC said at the time.

The results from the 18 stations widened Jalameso’s margin of victory, conclusively ending Obua’s bid for another term. After being declared Member of Parliament-elect, Jalameso attributed his victory to faith, persistence and a message he said resonated with voters who felt politically marginalised.

“I thank God and the people of Ajuri. I went to the ground with a message of hope and a strong heart,” Jalameso told supporters. “Many people believed that whoever contests against the Government Chief Whip must be weak. Obua was viewed as a lion. But the people chose courage over fear.”

He accused the incumbent of failing to effectively articulate Ajuri’s concerns in Parliament despite his seniority in government.

“The problems of Ajuri were not being presented strongly on the floor of Parliament. Our people felt abandoned, and today they have spoken clearly,” Jalameso said.His campaign slogan, “Ajuri’s Candle Light,” became a defining symbol of the race, particularly among voters who said they felt overshadowed by Obua’s national stature but underserved at the local level.

Jalameso campaigned aggressively across the constituency, including in areas long considered Obua strongholds, focusing on service delivery, accountability and accessibility. “He spoke to our hearts and promised change,” said a voter from Abako sub-county. “For once, we felt seen.”

Obua’s defeat represents one of the most significant losses for the ruling NRM in northern Uganda. First elected to Parliament in 2006 as Northern Uganda Youth MP, he went on to represent Ajuri County from 2011, winning re-election in 2016 and 2021.

He was appointed State Minister for Sports in January 2020 and rose to the influential position of Government Chief Whip in August 2022, making him central to mobilising parliamentary support for government business.

Among supporters, Obua was often nicknamed “the God Son,” a reflection of his longevity and perceived political invincibility. His loss, confirmed twice at the ballot box within two weeks, amounts to a rare voter rebuke of a sitting Chief Whip.

Jalameso, a professional teacher from Abwa Village in Angoltok Parish, Abako Sub-county, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Lira University and previously served as head teacher at Light Vocational Secondary School.

He joined active politics in June 2025 and was elected UPC flag bearer just two months later, before going on to defeat one of the most senior figures in the NRM government.

Political analysts say the Ajuri result is likely to reignite debate within the ruling party about voter fatigue, local accountability and the limits of incumbency advantage. It also gives UPC a symbolic boost in northern Uganda, a region with deep opposition roots.

***

URN