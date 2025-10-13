Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Israel’s state media reports

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | Hamas on Monday morning began releasing the first batch of hostages who had been held in Gaza for more than two years, as part of a major prisoner swap under a newly implemented ceasefire, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported.

The prisoners were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross before being transferred to Israeli forces in Gaza.

Seven hostages were freed in the initial group of the remaining 20 still held in Gaza, with the rest expected to be released later on Monday.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it was prepared to receive the hostages. A military helicopter landed at a base near the Gaza border, from where the hostages will be taken for medical checkups at hospitals in central Israel.

Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Ofer Prison near Ramallah, from where about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners would be released later on Monday as part of the swap.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning. During his brief visit, he will address the Israeli parliament and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hostage families.

Following the visit, Trump is expected to depart for an international summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheik, which is set to start on Monday to consolidate the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and advance a broader Middle East process. ■