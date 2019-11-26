Hacker breaks into Nile Breweries website, demands formula

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Nile Breweries Uganda Limited website has today been hacked with the hackers demanding that the company produces a beer whose formula has been kept on its servers. The website currently displays a blurred picture of a man covering his head in a hoodie.

In a disguised voice, the hacker sounds the demand: “I have gone through your servers and discovered you have been sitting on beer formula. So here’s my demand: produce the beer immediately or the formula goes public. You have 24 hours.”

Onapito Ekomoloit, the legal and corporate affairs head at the Nile Breweries said they had seen the issue and the company was investigating what was going on.

Nile Breweries produces brands like Nile Special, Club Beer, Eagle Lager and Eagle Extra.

Leaders of the beer company are currently in a crisis meeting at their Kampala offices.

In a statement, Nile Breweries said, “we have seen the video circulating on our website this morning at our Head Office in Luzira, Kampala. We are taking this matter very seriously and are moving quickly to establish the details. We have mobilized a response team and will proved further updates as soon as the information we receive can be verified.”

URN