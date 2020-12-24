Gunman shoots businesswoman in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A businesswoman in Gulu City is nursing wounds after being shot by an unknown gunman on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Agnes Akello, a merchant and resident of Pece Cubu Ward in Pece-Laroo Division in Gulu City.

She was shot in the stomach and bullet went through her back leaving her with deep wounds, which she is currently nursing at St Mary`s Hospital Lacor. Kelly Komakech, the Pece Division L C3 Chairperson told URN on Thursday morning that the incidence occurred around 9:00 pm.

Komakech, who rushed the victim to the hospital while bleeding profusely, said that the unknown gunman who was wearing plain-clothes stormed Akello`s rented house and opened fire at her without saying a word before fleeing the scene of crime.

Akello was alone in the house by the time of the shooting. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says police have commenced investigations into the matter. Okema has warned the business community to be vigilant this festive season, saying thugs take advantage of the celebrations to rob and commit crimes.

This is the second businessperson to be shot in Gulu City in a space of one week. On December 15th, an unknown gunman shot dead Michael Fadul Ali in his shop in Coo Pee Trading Centre in Bungatira Sub County and made off with an unspecified amount of money. In February 2020, a Uganda People`s Defense Force (UPDF) soldier also shot dead three members of the same family in Pece Division.

********

URN