Gulu residents protest poor road condition

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Railway village in Layibi Division Gulu Municipality are protesting the poor state of the four-kilometer Olam-Sisto road which has been in a poor state for over five years.

The road is a major route for business, health and education services connecting the community to the nearest Layibi Techo Health Centre II, St Joseph`s College Layibi, Layibi Trading Centre and Gulu Main abattoir.

But the residents say the road which was opened ten years ago has been in a poor state for over five years and Gulu Municipal Council has since turned deaf ears to their plight for its repair.

On Saturday the locals mobilized and repaired part of the road and also filled up several potholes using hoes, Pangas, machette among others.

They say they cannot keep watching accidents happening daily and people suffering from injuries.

Patrick Ocan, the Orubu parish local chief told URN during the exercise that the road had become impassable for bicycles, motorcycles, foot as well as vehicles during the rainy season.

He explained that the community was prompted into action following last week`s incidence in which a bus full of pupils of Mother Ludia Nursery and Primary School veered off the road with over 100 pupils.

Jimmy Bodo says movement on the road is very difficult during night hours especially when it is muddy.

He joined the community work on Saturday after a pregnant mother destined to Layibi Techo Health Centre II fell off a motorcycle along the same road due to its poor state.

Samuel Okaka, who uses the road extended financial support to the residents who were repairing the road.

He told URN that his support is especially for school children and pregnant mothers who use the road for various basic services.

Vincent Odokonyero, another resident threatened that next time they will demonstrate to the office of Gulu Municipal engineering department if the road is not upgraded.

Godfrey Ojok, the Chairperson Gulu Modern Transporters Motorcycle Association who was part of the work said they repaired the drainage system, filled up potholes and also repaired a culvert which crosses over Wang Atongolo stream.

George Aligech Lapir, the Gulu Municipal Development Forum President who rushed at the scene said the municipal council has earmarked the road to be tarmacked under the Upland road project to be undertaken under the Standard Gauge Railway on a yet unclear date.

But he said with the deteriorating condition marram will be used to rescue the current situation.

Residents say at least ten people suffer injuries along the road weekly due to its poor state.

*****

URN