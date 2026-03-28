Gulu premature births surge

Gulu, Uganda | URN | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has registered a drastic increase in premature births in its maternity ward, despite ongoing efforts by health officials to sensitise expectant mothers on healthy lifestyle practices.

The hospital, which serves the entire Acholi sub-region and parts of Northern Uganda, recorded 7,632 normal deliveries last year, according to Rose Akumu Olok, the maternity ward in-charge. An additional 4,062 deliveries were conducted through caesarean section.

Akumu further revealed that seven expectant mothers died during childbirth last year. Of these, two were referrals from Kiryandongo District, two from Kitgum District, one from Awach Town Council in Gulu District, and one from Gulu City. More concerning, however, is the sharp rise in preterm births at the facility.

Christine Lapat, a Senior Nursing Officer and head of the preterm unit, reported that in December last year alone, 89 premature babies were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with four deaths recorded. In January, 87 babies were admitted, nine of whom died, including five preterm infants. The number increased further in February, with 106 admissions and six preterm deaths recorded.

Lapat attributed the rise in premature births to several medical conditions affecting expectant mothers, including pregnancy-induced hypertension, diabetes, and malaria.

“A mother may develop high blood pressure during pregnancy even if she did not have it before. Malaria infection and diabetes are also major contributors,” she explained.

She also cited social factors such as poverty, which limits access to proper nutrition and healthcare, as well as overwork and stress, often linked to domestic violence.

Additionally, Lapat highlighted the growing challenge of teenage pregnancies. She noted that many schoolgirls conceal their pregnancies and fail to attend antenatal care, significantly increasing the risk of premature births. These statistics were disclosed during a community baraza held at the hospital premises in Gulu City on Thursday.

“Some girls become pregnant while still in school and hide it. They do not attend antenatal care, and parents often only realise when the girl is already in labour,” she said.

Dr Peter Mukobi, the hospital’s Senior Executive Consultant, emphasised the importance of routine antenatal care in reducing both maternal and infant mortality.

Meanwhile, the Principal Hospital Administrator, Walter Uryek-Wun acknowledged ongoing challenges affecting service delivery at the hospital, including critical staffing shortages and limited funding.

He noted that the government has proposed allocating 4 billion shillings in the 2026/27 draft budget to support staff recruitment. Currently, the hospital faces a staffing gap of 835 positions out of an approved structure of 1,273.

Uryek-Wun also revealed that the hospital is undergoing major rehabilitation works on its surgical ward, TB ward, and emergency unit as part of efforts to improve healthcare service delivery.