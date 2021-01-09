Gulu RDC Maj Santos Okot Lapolo succumbs to COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Resident District Commissioner – RDC Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo is dead. He succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease – COVID-19.

His death was confirmed to URN this afternoon by his family members in Kitgum and Kampala.

Lapolo breathed his last from the National Referral Hospital Mulago a few minutes to 1:00 pm where he was admitted since December 2020.

Shortly after, Polly Philip Okin Ojara, the chairperson of Acholi Parliamentary Group – APG, who is the MP for Chua West in Kitgum district sent a message confirming the sad news.

“My RDC has gone to be with the Lord. RIP Major Santos Lapolo OKot! Condolences to the family.” Okin’s message read.

Yoweri Idiba, the Gulu District Health Officer – DHO also confirmed the sudden demise of the Lapolo. “With deep sorry we announce the death of our RDC Gulu, taskforce chairperson Major Santos Okot Lapolo,” Idiba said in a short message to the members of the taskforce.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in December and was briefly admitted at Gulu Independent Hospital and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital before his condition deteriorated prompting his transfer to Kampala for further management.

Lapolo has also been the chairperson for COVID-19 Gulu taskforce since March 2020 when the outbreak of the global virus was confirmed in the country.

The deceased served as RDC of Pader and Kitgum districts in the 2000’s before being transferred to Gulu in July 2015. He is among the longest serving RDCs in the country.

At least 40 people have succumbed to the virus in Gulu. However, according to the Ministry of Health statistics, Uganda has recorded now up to 300 COVID-19 deaths from 37,296 confirmed cases.

URN