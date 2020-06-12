Gulu hospital discharges 34 COVID patients

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has discharged 34 patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 34, 26 are Ugandan truck drivers while eight are foreign truck drivers. They tested positive for the virus from Elegu border point in Amuru district.

Dr Paska Apiyo, a physician and the head of case management at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital revealed that they were supposed to discharge 55 patients but that the test results of the other 21 delayed at Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Dr James Elima, the hospital director revealed that out of the 26 Ugandan truck drivers who recovered, eight are residents of Wakiso, three from Kayunga, two from Soroti, two from Masaka and one each from the districts of Bukedia, Kyotera, Adjumani, Kitgum, Kanungu, Amuru, Iganga, Mukono, Jinja, Kamuli, and Hoima.

Elima adds that the surveillance team from the hospital is working closely with the different district COVID-19 taskforces in the region in contact tracing and admittance of positive cases.

Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo, Gulu Resident District Commissioner and chairman Gulu district COVID-19 taskforce appealed to the members of the community to stop stigmatizing people who have recovered.

He also asked those discharged to return home and sensitize the community to observe the COVID-19 preventive measures.

This brings to the total number of COVID-19 recoveries from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital to 43.

******

URN