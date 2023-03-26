Gulu hospital CT Scan machine lying idle over lack of an operator

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Computed Tomography Scan machine (CT Scan) at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital (GRRH) is lying idle due to the lack of personnel five months after its installation.

The CT Scan machine is one of those that were delivered to the 14 regional referral hospitals by the government in November last year.

A report by the State House Health Monitoring Unit says that people in Acholi sub-region are lacking or paying highly for critical care and services which requires scanning.

The report recommends that a specialist be recruited to operate the machine or an expert in radiology be trained on handling it as the recruitment takes place.

Dr. Stephen Ataro Ayella, the Assistant Director State House Health Monitoring Unit in charge of the Northern Region noted that the need for the services of the CT Scan machine is crucial since the hospital receives patients from the eight districts of Acholi, Gulu City, parts of South Sudan, and DR Congo as well.

Dr. Peter Mukobi, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital said that the CT-Scan has been fully installed and awaiting commissioning by the health ministry.

He also noted that a call has been put out to recruit a radiologist who will operate the machine.

On Thursday our reporter visited the hospital and noted that some patients had turned up at the hospital seeking CT Scan services but were asked to do it from outside facilities.

URN