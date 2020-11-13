Gulu district prepares Shs 30 Billion budget

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu district local government has laid out a proposed budget of 30 billion shillings for 2020/2021 financial year with health and education as top priorities.

The budget was laid out in a two days district budget conference which started on Wednesday morning and concluded on Thursday evening at the district council hall.

The key budgetary priorities are education department with the indicative planning figure of 13 billion shillings, health with 4 billion, production 4 billion, water and sanitation 1.9 billion while finance and administration are projected at Shs 5 billion.

Geoffrey Okaka, the Chief Administrative Officer for Gulu says the budgeting processes started right in October in the 11 sub counties in the district which then submitted their key planning figures to the district.

The district has projected to raise 807 million from local revenues and 913 million from development partners through donations while central government remains the biggest source of funding.

The proposed budget for supporting the activities of the 11 lower local governments in the district is 912 million shillings while the district itself has a budget of 29.1 billion.

Major Santo Okot Lapolo, the Resident District Commissioner for Gulu called on the district to invest more on livelihood projects for poverty eradication among the 68% of the population in the rural areas.

Lapolo also advised both the technocrats and the political leaders to concentrate their efforts on revenue mobilization and cautioned them against corruption.

However, the budget was cut down by 10.2 billion shillings compared to the current financial year with 40.2 billion.

URN